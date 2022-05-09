HT Auto
This one-off Porsche 911 Speedster is green inside and out

The Porsche 911 Speedster also featured green coloured vent slats, steering wheel, door cards, sun visors, floormat edges, and all of the trim around the fuse box cover.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2022, 10:36 AM
Porsche 911 Speedster
Porsche 911 Speedster
Porsche 911 Speedster
Porsche 911 Speedster

Porsche typically offers more than a hundred exterior paint colors for its vehicles through its Exclusive Manufaktur program and customers have the liberty to make their own choices anything and everything. And one particular Posrche 911 customer took his love for Green colour to the next level by getting his vehicle wrapped in the colour inside and out. The exterior shade of green was a dark, non-metallic shade, called Brewstergreen.

The owner loved the exterior paint colour so much, that he got the exterior color added to his 991.2 generation 911 Turbo S that was in the process of being built as well as a 911 GT3 Touring that he ordered, which was also fitted with a Noto Green leather interior.

(Also read | Porsche Cayenne becomes the brand's bestselling car in 2022 Q1)

Interior of the one-off Porsche 911 Speedster
Interior of the one-off Porsche 911 Speedster
Interior of the one-off Porsche 911 Speedster
Interior of the one-off Porsche 911 Speedster

He also opted for green vent slats, steering wheel, door cards, sun visors, floormat edges, and all of the trim around the fuse box cover, which is hidden out of view. Even the wheels have been finished in green. “It was time to combine all of my favourite greens and the Speedster was the perfect car for it," he recalls today," the customer said.

This unique configuration was possible through Porsche’s Paint to Sample service, which costs between $11,430 and $25,660 if the customer opts for the Paint to Sample Plus offering. The owner added, “It was an honor, pleasure, and a privilege to realize my dream. I am beyond pleased with the final results and as you can see from the mileage and the wear on the leather, I love to get out and drive the car."

Porsche says that the result of such a customization program is a reflection of the dedication and skill of the team at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur who involve the client every step of the way. “The journey was so unique and personal that I can’t see myself ever parting with it. It is a combination that may not appeal to everyone, but to me it’s perfection," the owner added.

First Published Date: 09 May 2022, 10:34 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche 911 Speedster Porsche 911 Porsche
