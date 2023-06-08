This Land Rover Defender SUV inspired watch is limited to just 100 units

Land Rover has partnered with watch company Bamford London to create a Defender SUV inspired military watch. This is the second time both the companies have partnered for a limited edition watch. The latest creation, the LR002 is a refreshed version of the previous LR001 field watch. The new watch sports an all-black colour and takes design cues from the Defender DNA. Only 100 units of these will be made.

The watch has been designed in such a way that it endows the true essence of the Defender, thanks to the minutest of details that have been taken care of by the designers. The dial of the watch is straightforward with white lume-filled indices and hands. It has been designed in a way that seeing time is possible in daylight and even darkness.

The watch features a titanium case with a black diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating that adds a satin finish and additional scratch protection. The thin script printed just above the 6 o'clock position has a touch of blue. The script identifies the name of the watch and marks its water resistance of 100 meters.

The watch measures at 40mm x 13.25mm and looks good on different wrist sizes. The LR002 forgoes traditional spring bar lugs in favor of fixed bars, making it a typical old-school military watch. It can be paired with a NATO-style strap for a decent look.

Though the weight of the watch hasn't been revealed by Bamford, the fact that the watch's case has been made using titanium, the piece should be light to wear for everyday use.

The watch runs on the Selita SW200-1B movement that winds automatically as one's wrist moves throughout the day. It gets a 41-hour power reserve, meaning it can maintain the time even if the owner doesn't wear it daily.

This watch is available exclusively through watch blog and retailer Hodinkee and will set you back by $1,700 (approx Rs1.4 lakhs).

