This Kia EV6 replica made entirely from LEGO bricks took 800 hours to build

Kia has taken the covers off its special ‘brick-by-brick' EV6 model at the Milan Design Week. The life-size replica of the electric vehicle was commissioned by Kia Italy and assembled by BrickVision, using more than 350,000 LEGO bricks. It took over 800 hours or four months to bring the 1:1 Kia EV6 model to life. The replica of the EV not just mimics it from the outside but also has a fully functional lighting system.

Kia says that the model has been dubbed ‘Brick To The Future’ and serves as a symbol of a ‘new and inspiring path towards sustainable mobility’. Following the car's debut at Milan Design Week from April 17, it will also be exhibited at the Kia Energy House in Rome.

Also Read : 2023 Kia EV6 bookings re-open today, prices hiked

The entire making process of the Kia EV6 replica has been recorded in aa video that proceeds in steps of bricks used, illustrating the various executive phases of the project, from conception to execution up to the final phase. The video also documents Kia' journey like its journey started in 2021 with Plan S, which is leading the Korean brand to expand the traditional business model.

EV6 is the first of 14 100% electric Kia models that will be introduced on the market by 2027, built on the the company's E-GMP platform, dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles. The company recently followed up the EV6 with the launch of the EV9 SUV. This new model will sit at the top of the Kia family and will also spawn a GT version.

Kia EV6 has won many accolades and praises since its launch in 2021 and earlier this month, the high-performance GT variant was named the World Performance Car of the Year in the 2023 World Car of the Year Awards held in New York.

First Published Date: