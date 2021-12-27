This fully autonomous snow plow robot will keep your driveway clear of snow

The Snowbot S1 doesn't have any boundary wire and instead uses a unique set of terminals to operate. Its navigation system is composed of four Ultra Wideband (UWB) positioning terminals - three of which are signal sender and one is receiver.

Safety systems on the snowbot include lidar technology that enables it to automatically detect obstacle. It features buzzing alarms that are designed to notify the owner of potential danger in case obstacles get close to the robot. There is also an emergency stop button for an immediate stop of the working robot, if such a need arises.

The remote controller that comes along features a joystick to clean snow wherever the owner wants and especially at the tough spots, just to give users the feeling of playing a game. Snowbot is currently inviting applications for beta testers for its Snowbot S1.