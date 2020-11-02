This Ford gets a mammoth 12-inch infotainment screen

Ford has upgraded the Edge midsize SUV for model year 2021 in the US with the largest-in-class 12-inch infotainment screen standard across all variants. The digital display comes with latest SYNC 4A software.

The display is vertically oriented and supports multi-tasking, enabled by splitting the screen into larger and smaller windows. For example, if a driver wants to keep the navigation route on the screen while changing songs, they can choose to display the radio or other streaming music services in the Adaptive Dash Cards display area.

The infotainment system also offers wireless smartphone-mirroring capabilities, meaning Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be connected via Wi-Fi rather than plugging in the phone. There are also two new USB ports, including a USB-C port, bringing the total number of ports to four.

2021 Ford Edge

The SYNC 4A software offers optional connected built-in navigation for traffic and hazard information, parking, gas prices and weather – all stored in the cloud. There is also an all-new digital owner’s manual that includes in-depth information on vehicle features, streamable how-to videos.

The Ford Edge 2021 also gets Co-Pilot360 that includes Enhanced Active Park Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering and a 180-degree front camera.

Other upgrades on the 2021 model include an extensive wheel lineup with nine options including 18-inch Sparkle Silver-painted aluminum wheels standard on the SE series and 21-inch premium gloss black-painted aluminum wheels available on ST. The SUV is offered with new interior trim options for such as - Ceramic interior option on Titanium Elite models and a new Cloth interior option for SEL. New choice of exterior paint colors are Carbonized Gray and Lithium Gray.

Front facade of the Ford 2021 Edge

The Edge ST Line features a unique ST-style grille with body-colored bumpers, black ST beltline molding combined with lower sport cladding, standard fog lamps and signature LED lighting. The look is further enhanced with roof rack side rails, 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels and unique Edge ST-Line badging. It is powered by a specially tuned 2.7-liter EcoBoost pushing out 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque using 93-octane fuel. It gets 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.