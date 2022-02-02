Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News This EV maker records over 2900% YoY growth in January 2022

This EV maker records over 2900% YoY growth in January 2022

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility said that it has recorded a Year-on-Year growth of 2,963% as compared to January 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 03:46 PM
WarWizrad has recorded a Year-on-Year growth of 2,963% as compared to January 2021. 

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, the manufacturer of the electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’ announced that it has managed to sell 3,951 units of EVs in January 2022.

The company added that it has recorded a Year-on-Year growth of 2,963% as compared to January 2021 as in the corresponding month last year it had only sold 129 units of EVs.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

In terms of Year-to-Date (YTD) 2021-22 performance, the company had sold over 21,000 units of electric two-wheelers (21,327 units). Also, it aims to reach 30,000 units by the end of the current fiscal.

(Also Read: WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bikes, plans to set up EV ancillary cluster)

Commenting on the positive sales performance for January 2022, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “We are overwhelmed at the success of our current market expansion strategies and elated to have won the trust of our consumers by living up to their expectations through the sheer impact of our product quality and services."

While the sales of electric two-wheelers have gone up considerably in the last few months, regular ICE vehicles (bikes as well as scooters) seem to be struggling. Major automakers such as Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, as well as HMSI have seen a significant drop in sales. However, only Suzuki Motorcycle India has recorded an overall sales growth of 8% last month.

“As the market for sustainable mobility is growing, we are receiving a continuous uptick in our monthly sales across all our touchpoints. The company is further enhancing its product portfolio with the launch of new high-speed scooter models in February 2022 to meet the aspiration of next-gen riders. As this year’s budget gives a big push to boost the entire EV ecosystem, we are optimistic that it will boost the buyer’s confidence and help them in switching to electric vehicles," Bhalerao added.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 03:45 PM IST
TAGS: WarWizard Joy e-bike EVs Electric bike Electric Vehicles
Related Stories
One electric car every year: Bentley to launch five EVs starting in 2025
27 Jan 2022
Series production of Volkswagen ID.5 EV begins
29 Jan 2022
Mercedes-Benz to make EVs with ProLogium built solid-state batteries
27 Jan 2022
EVRE aims to set up 1,000 EV charging hubs in India by 2023
31 Jan 2022
Fossil engines face extinction in this country as EV sales hit record highs
02 Feb 2022
General Motors expands EV vision, to invest record $7 billion here
26 Jan 2022
GM making big plans to become world's next EV leader, surpass Tesla
01 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS