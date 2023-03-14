HT Auto
Home Auto News This Country Forms Alliance Against Ban Of Ice Vehicles By 2035 In Eu

This country forms alliance against ban of ICE vehicles by 2035 in EU

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Germany has formed an alliance with Italy and some Eastern European countries opposing the planned phase-out of internal combustion engines from 2035, and they want to make their own proposal.

File photo used for representational purpose only. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Transport ministers from the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia met on Monday to discuss changes to the European Union' plans. "The proposal needs changes urgently," German transport minister Volker Wissing said on Monday.

Also Read : Alternative fuel made from cow dung runs vehicles in France )

Wissing said the scepticism about phasing out internal combustion vehicles were shared by Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic, among others. He added that the group of countries wants a separate category of combustion-engine cars that could run on synthetic, carbon-neutral fuels, after 2035. "A ban on the combustion engine, when it can run in a climate-neutral way, seems a wrong approach for us," he said.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Curbing vehicle speed could cut 6.7 million tonnes of CO2 in this country )

The CO2 law, the EU's main tool to speed up Europe's shift to electric vehicles, was put on hold earlier this month after last-minute opposition from Germany. That surprised policymakers in Brussels and other member states, since EU countries and the European Parliament, had already agreed to a deal on the law last year.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city