This city in Odisha to soon get seven EV charging stations

Bhubaneswar is all set to get seven EV charging stations soon as the city's administration is planning to build a robust infrastructure for electric vehicles. They also added that locations such as malls, parking lots, hotels, residential complexes, highways and workplaces will be considered on a priority basis.

Plans for electric vehicle charging stations for personal and public transport vehicles were discussed in a virtual meeting that was conducted on Monday under the chairmanship of BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh.

The officials shared that in the first phase, about seven charging stations will be established at various places around the city. These will also include the area near Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and SUM Hospital.

Last month, Odisha announced its electric vehicle policy in a bid to reduce carbon emissions. The chief minister of the state Suresh Mohapatra said that this policy will aim to achieve 20 per cent registration of battery-operated vehicles out of the total registration of vehicles by 2025. Following this, Odisha became the 10th state to forms its EV policy.

Except for the aim of achieving a 20 per cent EV registration by 2025, the state will also promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their components including batteries. It will also encourage innovation and will facilitate research and development in fields related to batteries and electric vehicles. Under the policy guidelines, the state will also extend financial incentives such as incentives for manufacturing industries, scrapping incentives, waiver of road tax and registration fees, purchase incentives and interest subvention in loans.

