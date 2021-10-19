This Chinese company claims its EV batteries can be charged in under five mins

Hong Kong-based battery company Desten has come up with a 900 kW ultra-fast charging battery technology that it claims can charged from zero to 80 per cent in just four minutes and 40 seconds, Insideevs reported.

The battery tech being developed by Desten is expected to be used in its upcoming Piëch GT electric car model, which will likely have a 75 kWh battery pack with a capability to be refueled in just five minutes.

The car is expected to offer a single charge range of 500 kilometres on WLTP.

(Also read | How much range is your electric vehicle losing every year? Know here)

Desten noted that with an increase in battery charging power, the time taken to charge it and the number of charging stalls required would reduce, in turn improving the regenerative braking capabilities of the vehicle, the report stated. Further, the new battery cells from Desten are also long-lasting with at least 3,000 charging cycles and over 1.5 million kilometres of total driving range, maintaining 80% of initial capacity.If all that is not enough, there are even more benefits that the new battery technology comes from. The new cells do not need cooling as they barely warm up during ultra-fast charging, and the temperature increases by only 15°C.

(Also read | Can fully charge EV battery in under 15 mins, claims ex-Ather exec's EV startup)

Getting to the specifications of these cells, the Chinese company's website reveals that the new cells have a capacity of 19 Ah with energy density above 160 Wh/kg and 350 Wh/l. This means the cells are high-power ones but are not high-energy dense cells. These come with a maximum charge rate or discharge rate of 10C.