Thar SUV helps Mahindra and Mahindra November sales to go up by 4 per cent

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2020 stood at 42,731 vehicles. It is a rise of around 4 per cent compared to November last year when the carmaker could manage to sell 41,235 units.

November, considered the peak of the festive season, has been good for Mahindra since a bit of a slump in the previous month. In October, Mahindra and Mahindra had reported a 14.52 per cent decline in total sales to 44,359 units in October. The company had sold 51,896 units in the same month last year.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17,971 vehicles in November 2020, compared to 14,161 vehicles in November 2019, registering a growth of 27%. This was made possible by the new Mahindra Thar SUV which was launched on October 2.

While the exact Thar SUV sales figures are not out yet, clocked more than 20,000 bookings in the first month itself. The bookings for some of the lower-spec AX Std and AX variants have been stopped till May next year. Currently, buyers of Mahindra Thar SUV are facing more than seven months of waiting period.

Such has been the response for the new Thar that Mahindra and Mahindra had to issue a press statement saying that the waiting period for it ranges between five and seven months, depending on variants.

In an effort to cut down on the long waiting period, Mahindra has decided to ramp up production of the new Thar SUV from 2,000 to 3,000 units per month from January next year.

The Passenger Vehicles segment, which includes UVs, cars and vans, sold 18,212 vehicles last month, registering a growth of 24% over the same period last year.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra said, “At Mahindra we are happy to achieve strong double digit growth in SUVs during the month of November, aided by a robust festive demand for all our products. Given strong rural growth and signs of improvement in economic activities, we are hopeful to see this positive momentum continue post the festive season."

Elaborating further on Pick-Ups and Commercial Vehicles performance, Nakra said, “We have witnessed double digit growth in Pick-ups. Our Small Commercial Vehicle brands Bolero Pik Up, Supro and Jeeto continue to see strong demand in both rural and urban markets."