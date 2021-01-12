Thanks to G 310 Twins, BMW Motorrad India grows by 6.7% in 2020

BMW Motorrad India on Tuesday announced that it has managed to record a sales growth of 6.7% in 2020 despite the adverse market conditions due to the pandemic. The automaker went on to announce that it grew by as much as 51% in the last quarter (October-December) of 2020 in India as against the corresponding term in 2019.

The brand delivered 2,563 motorcycles in 2020 and interestingly 80% of the overall sales were contributed by its entry-level motorcycles - G 310 GS and G 310 R. Also, not to forget, while the rest of the bikes in the company portfolio became expensive, the G 310 Twins received a price reduction. To make the proposition more appealing, the bikes were also added with new features, engine and styling revisions.

BMW said that it has also received good response for its bigger bikes - R 1250 GS, F750 GS, F850 GS R 1250 GS Adventure and the litre-class sportsbike, the S 1000 RR. In addition to this, the firm also credited the growth to its new financial services which made it easier for new customers to buy a new BMW motorcycle.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has demonstrated resilience and determination in a tough environment full of new challenges. The strength of our brands, well-structured operations along with the dedication of our employees and dealer partners drove the business to adapt quickly and perform. With improving macroeconomic indicators and consumer confidence, BMW Group India picked up momentum with remarkable efficiency and vigour. We are looking towards 2021 with renewed confidence and optimism."