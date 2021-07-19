Tesla's first Supercharger is permanently closing for public usage: Report

Tesla's first Supercharger station, that was unveiled by CEO Elon Musk on September 24, 2012, is permanently closing for public usage, Insideevs reported. The Supercharger station is located at the company's Design Studio and SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California. It has a power output of 120 kW (initially nearly 100 kW).

The charging station was one of the six first stations from Tesla that were made available for public usage in October 2012. However, it is expected that the station will remain operational for Tesla and SpaceX employees.

An image posted by a Reddit user showed a notice stuck on a charging point of the Supercharging station. The notice mentioned that the station will no longer be available to the general public from July 19, 2021. Citing other reports, Insideevs reported that the charging station wasn't listed in the Tesla cars' navigation for months and the EVs were directed users to other, nearby Supercharging stations.

Though the reason for restricting the general public from using the station was not mentioned in the notice, it is being assumed that the decision could have been prompted due to high traffic at the station or for security reasons.

Other specialities about the Supercharging station is that it has a big Tesla sign and featured the first solar canopy setup from the company. Other Supercharging stations took quite some time to get the solar canopies.

As of May 2021, Tesla has a global network of 2,700 EV charging stations and over 25,000 individual stalls, the report stated. Thus, removing a couple of old Supercharging stations from the network for public shouldn't hurt. Also, the EV maker continues to expand its charging network in all geographies as well as to increase the power output of the stations. From the current V3 Superchargers, offering 250 kW, the company is now looking at providing stations with a 300 kW peak.