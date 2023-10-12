Elon Musk makes all Tesla Superchargers in Israel free for users

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in West Asia, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that all Tesla Superchargers in Israel will be free of cost to users. Tesla Superchargers refer to a high-voltage direct current fast-charging network that are used to replenish batteries of electric vehicles (EVs).

Israel may not be a massive market for Tesla currently but the American company still has as many as 22 Supercharger stations spread across the country. Making each of these free to use is likely to benefit owners of Tesla vehicles here, many of whom would want to move to safer areas amid escalating tensions.

This is not the first time that Tesla has made its charging network free for use. In the past, and in the face of natural calamities, the company has temporarily made removed the cost barrier for owners of Tesla EVs. The company has also occasionally rolled out software updates to allow for enhanced range. This has proven significant because it allows people to travel farther away from potentially sensitive zones without the need to worry about re-charging their EVs.

In the current context of Israel, a country where Tesla had sold 10,000 units by November of last year, the free-of-cost charging could be a valuable service to locals. The overall EV playfield in the country is still relatively small with around 45,200 battery-powered cars sold here in all of 2022. But Tesla still plays a strong role here with its Model 3 a popular option among those looking to drive an EV.

