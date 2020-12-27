Tesla's holiday software update adds boombox mode with customizable horn sounds

Tesla's latest software package, Firmware 2020.48.25 was released on Christmas and it is no less than a holiday present from the company. The over-the-air update allows the car owners to turn their vehicles into boombox, along with several other features and improvements, as per Electrek. The update also brings a new look and better interaction of the users and the infotainment system with a larger part of the screen equipped with driving visualisation display. Apart from this, the new update also includes new games, including Solitaire.

The most interesting feature of the updates is the 'boombox mode' allowing customers to play sounds through the vehicle's external speakers. Car owners can change the sound of the horn as well. The many options of the horn sounds include, fart, goat, applause, among others. A driver can also use custom sounds which can be loaded into the system through a USB drive. A tweet by Elon Musk confirmed this feature on the new holiday updtae.

However, the feature is only available when the vehicle is parked but for all the Tesla models. With the new update, a Tesla car can essentially become a boombox by sharing an entire soundtrack being played inside the car on the external speaker with the entire neighbourhood.

(Also read | Tesla Model 3 to enter India in 2021, bookings to begin next month: Report)

Moreover, the new update also includes Driving Visualisation Improvements, Scheduled Departure improvements and Super charger Display improvements. Earlier reports stated that the latest software package also packd in three in-car video games - The Battle of Polytopia, Cat Quest and Kabal. And while these games may not be the high-end, graphics-crunching, visually stunning games available on PCs and gaming consoles, it is a sign of a start to bigger and better things to come. The games will reportedly be launched on Tesla Arcade.