Tesla puts a hold on deliveries of its new Model S Plaid EV: Report

The customers of the Tesla Model S have reported that the car maker has put the deliveries of the electric vehicle on hold for now. Many electric cars have been stopped at the delivery centres ahead of their delivery dates, Electrek reported. However, Tesla is yet to confirm the reason behind this hold but has informed that both Tesla Long Range and Tesla Model S Plaid will undergo an updated inspection and also additional checks will be carried out.

There are suggestions that this move may be related to the Tesla Model S Plaid that caught fire. It took the fire department hours to put the fire out until charred metal pieces of the electric vehicle were left. Tesla recently launched its Model S Plaid which has been hailed by the EV maker as an electric car that is faster than Porsche and safer than Volvo.

The S Plaid is being projected as the fastest car in the world as it can attain a speed of 96 kmph in less than two seconds. It is packed with 1,020 horsepower and has a top speed of 321 kmph. When the new model was launched, the electric vehicle maker claimed that the car can be charged in 15 minutes with the help of its Superchargers. It took nine years to come out with this performance version of the Model S sedan.

The refreshed Model S was expected to be in the market early this year, however, it was delayed till June. Many are trying to guess the reason behind this move by Tesla that can range from hardware issues to batteries, power electronics or motors.