Home Auto Electric Vehicles China's Byd Unveils Three New Models With A Clear Target On Premium Ev Segments

China's BYD unveils three new models with a clear target on premium EV segments

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2024, 10:27 AM
  • BYD has showcased Bao 8 SUV, Super 3 concept crossover and Super 9 concept sports car but has not mentioned prices or given out any launch timelines.
BYD
A BYD Co. Fang Cheng Bao Bao 8 SUV is seen here during an unveiling event in Shanghai, China. (Bloomberg)
A BYD Co. Fang Cheng Bao Bao 8 SUV is seen here during an unveiling event in Shanghai, China.

BYD has unveiled three new models, including two concept cars, under its premium brand Fangchengbao as the Chinese electric vehicle giant ramps up efforts to sell into higher-priced segments.

The Bao 8 SUV, Super 3 concept crossover and Super 9 concept sports car made their debut at a live-streamed event on Tuesday night. The company will showcase them at the Beijing auto show, which starts late next week. BYD did not announce prices or when the cars would be available.

BYD
A look at the BYD Bao Super 9 concept sports car that was showcased in Shanghai. (Bloomberg)
A look at the BYD Bao Super 9 concept sports car that was showcased in Shanghai. (Bloomberg)

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Compare
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Seagull (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Most of the Fangchengbao lineup features a plug-in hybrid system called Dual Mode Off-Road (DMO) that BYD developed for improving off-road driving experiences with better fuel economy and high horsepower, its chief scientist, Lian Yubo, said at the event.

Also Read : Why global brands are fearing a Chinese EV revolution across the world

Toyota's Land Cruiser, Stellantis' Jeep and Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover have been the leading players in the off-road vehicle segment that BYD is challenging with its electric vehicles.

BYD also touted a stylish design for the Super 9 sports car, with work led by its head designer, Wolfgang Josef Egger, who has worked at European luxury car brands such as Alfa Romeo, Audi and Lamborghini.

BYD launched Fangchengbao late last year as one of three brands for upmarket vehicles. The other two brands are Denza and Yangwang. It also launched a hybrid SUV and a sports car under the Yangwang brand that sells above 1 million yuan ($138,132.99).

BYD said it had delivered nearly 20,000 units of Bao 5, the first model of the Fangchengbao brand, since the plug-in hybrid SUV, priced from 289,900 yuan, started delivery in November.

($1 = 7.2394 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2024, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: BYD EV Electric vehicle electric car

