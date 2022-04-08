HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Promise? Elon Musk Confirms Robot Taxis With ‘futuristic’ Looks

Tesla promise? Elon Musk confirms robot taxis with ‘futuristic’ looks

Elon Musk has time and again backed self-drive technology with Tesla pushing forward with its prowess in this arena.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2022, 11:05 AM
File photo of Elon Musk in front of an assembly line for Tesla vehicles. (via REUTERS)
File photo of Elon Musk in front of an assembly line for Tesla vehicles. (via REUTERS)
File photo of Elon Musk in front of an assembly line for Tesla vehicles. (via REUTERS)
File photo of Elon Musk in front of an assembly line for Tesla vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that his company will roll out a dedicated self-driving taxi in the future with looks unlike what has so far been seen on vehicles on roads the world over. While Musk does not provide a time frame for the self-driving Tesla taxi, it could pave the way for yet another important milestone in mobility solutions that is undergoing a change at a rather fast pace.

Addressing a large audience at the grand opening of the mammoth Tesla facility in Texas - this will be the epicenter of Tesla operations with its new HQ here as well, Musk pointed to plans of the future. "Massive scale. Full self-driving. There's going to be a dedicated robotaxi," he said. While a dedicated robotaxi is a rather new confirmation, Musk and Tesla have been doggedly pursuing a future where vehicles drive themselves.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: New Tesla Texas Gigafactory is bigger than Pentagon, is home to Cybertruck)

Autonomous or self-driving technology has been fast catching up with Tesla having a lead in this particular automotive arena as well. Musk has previously claimed that such vehicles would be safer than conventional ones because machines would be able to eliminate chances of human errors. He has also said that equipped with cutting-edge and constantly enhanced array of on-board cameras, radars and sensors, self-driving vehicles would be able to change the way people travel. Tesla will expand its "Full Self-Driving" beta software to all North American FSD subscribers this year, Musk also confirmed.

But the self-driving technology has not been free from controversies with a number of Tesla crashes leading investigating agencies in the US to look closer at the technology itself. People have been detained for various offenses in such vehicles like sleeping in the backseat, being on mobile phones and even having sex while the car drives itself. Tesla, however, urges that a driver pays attention to surroundings at all times and keeps his or her hands on the steering as well.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2022, 11:05 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk autonomous vehicle self-drive car EV electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters
Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters
Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered
Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered
Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike
Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike
Toyota in trouble, may have to pay big bucks over diesel lawsuit In Australia
Toyota in trouble, may have to pay big bucks over diesel lawsuit In Australia

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city