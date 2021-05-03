Tesla Model 3 to be part of police department fleet in New York

The Mayor of Yonkers city in New York unveiled a Tesla Model 3 for the city's police department fleet as part of the initiative to reduce vehicle emissions. More electric vehicles will be added to the fleet this year and in the next one.

Mayor Mike Spano made the announcement during the Earth Day celebrations via Twitter and emphasized that the purchase of the electric vehicle for the police fleet was a fulfillment of an earlier promise to reduce vehicle emissions. "Soon you'll see a @YonkersPD marked Tesla in your neighborhood. The switch to alternative fuel source vehicles provides for a cleaner, greener, and more economical Yonkers," Spano wrote.

The police department's Deputy Chief Chris Sapienza, during a Police press conference, said that the Tesla electric sedan will first be deployed in the transport unit to test its range and have an effective plan for charging it. He appreciated the vehicle for being environment-friendly and also having a number of other advantages over regular police cars.

He said that the Model 3 is a very fast car which will make it an important addition to the fleet and a vehicle fit for police duties. The electric sedan also requires significantly less time and money for maintenance. He further stressed that Tesla's onboard computer systems are also more compatible with existing police systems. He praised the Model 3's all-wheel drive as well as its safer and more efficient mechanical braking system.

Though the Model 3 will have a higher upfront cost compared to the traditional police cruisers, the department hopes to make up for the difference quickly, as early as two years, by the means of low maintenance cost. As per the department's calculations, the cost of charging the Model 3 will be only 15-20% of what is usually paid for refueling fossil fuel cars.

The Tesla Model 3 will be the first electric vehicle in the Yonkers police fleet but will soon be joined by more.