HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Cybertruck Design ‘finally Locked’; Production To Begin From Mid 2023

Tesla Cybertruck design ‘finally locked’; production to begin from mid 2023

In March 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had confirmed that Tesla will complete the development of the Cybertruck this year and aim for production in 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 01:54 PM
Tesla Cybertruck.
Tesla Cybertruck.
Tesla Cybertruck.
Tesla Cybertruck.

The wait for the Tesla Cybertruck could finally be over as the CEO of the electric vehicle giant , Elon Musk, has said in an interview that the design for the pickup truck has been “finally locked". The company has also updated the production timeline of the Cybertruck to mid 2023. While speaking to the Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley, Musk said, “We need to get on (getting the Cybertruck to production). At least, the design is finally locked. We got too carried away (with design updates)."

The Cybertruck has been long due since it was first unveiled back in 2019, and at that time, Tesla had said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021. However, the timeline for production was then shifted to late 2022 at Gigafactory Texas. However, as the focus shifted to ramping up the production of the Model Y, and that being delayed as well, the production of Cybertruck production also slipped.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Former Tesla employee rejects $15 million jury award in racism case. Here's why)

In March 2022, Musk confirmed that Tesla will complete the development of the Cybertruck this year and aim for production in 2023. And the latest timeline update suggests that the company is on track for this, especially with the design being ‘locked’. A major reason for delay of the Tesla Cybertruck production has been attributed to the company updating the design again and again.

Some of the latest design changes on the Tesla Cybertruck include addition of rear-wheel-steering and a few other slight design changes. And even if Tesla wouldn't have delayed the production due to design changes, volume production would have suffered due to chip shortage, the CEO mentioned in the interview.

The new and updated Cybertruck was spotted earlier this year being tested by Tesla as well as being used for promotion at events.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 01:54 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck Cybertruck electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution
BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki to pull the plug on 20 motorcycles this year
Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki to pull the plug on 20 motorcycles this year
Mahindra XUV700 awarded ‘Safer Choice’ title by Global NCAP
Mahindra XUV700 awarded ‘Safer Choice’ title by Global NCAP
Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory to suspend production for two weeks in July
Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory to suspend production for two weeks in July
India-made Kia Carens scores just 3 stars safety rating by Global NCAP
India-made Kia Carens scores just 3 stars safety rating by Global NCAP
Tesla Cybertruck design ‘finally locked’; production to begin from mid 2023
Tesla Cybertruck design ‘finally locked’; production to begin from mid 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city