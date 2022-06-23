Tesla Cybertruck design ‘finally locked’; production to begin from mid 2023

In March 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had confirmed that Tesla will complete the development of the Cybertruck this year and aim for production in 2023.

The wait for the Tesla Cybertruck could finally be over as the CEO of the electric vehicle giant , Elon Musk, has said in an interview that the design for the pickup truck has been “finally locked". The company has also updated the production timeline of the Cybertruck to mid 2023. While speaking to the Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley, Musk said, “We need to get on (getting the Cybertruck to production). At least, the design is finally locked. We got too carried away (with design updates)."

The Cybertruck has been long due since it was first unveiled back in 2019, and at that time, Tesla had said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021. However, the timeline for production was then shifted to late 2022 at Gigafactory Texas. However, as the focus shifted to ramping up the production of the Model Y, and that being delayed as well, the production of Cybertruck production also slipped.

In March 2022, Musk confirmed that Tesla will complete the development of the Cybertruck this year and aim for production in 2023. And the latest timeline update suggests that the company is on track for this, especially with the design being ‘locked’. A major reason for delay of the Tesla Cybertruck production has been attributed to the company updating the design again and again.

Some of the latest design changes on the Tesla Cybertruck include addition of rear-wheel-steering and a few other slight design changes. And even if Tesla wouldn't have delayed the production due to design changes, volume production would have suffered due to chip shortage, the CEO mentioned in the interview.

The new and updated Cybertruck was spotted earlier this year being tested by Tesla as well as being used for promotion at events.

