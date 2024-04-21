Tesla could soon launch its Full Self-Driving tech in this country: Elon Musk

Despite being at the centre of controversy and receiving scepticism from auto industry experts, Tesla remains confident about its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, which has already garnered quite some interest among automobile enthusiasts across the world. Now, after launching the technology in the US, the electric car manufacturer is planning to introduce the FSD to China, which is considered another major market for the brand.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that the electric car major may make the FSD available for its customers in China very soon. While replying to an X post by a user asking when the automobile giant would launch FSD in China, Musk replied it could happen soon. However, he didn't give any specific timeline. “It may be possible very soon," replied Musk.

Tesla rolled out its FSD technology four years ago but is yet to make the claimed fully autonomous driving system available in China, despite its customers urging the auto company to do so. Interestingly, Musk's response to the question comes at a time when other Chinese automakers have been seeking to gain an advantage over Teskla by rolling out similar software, which can drive a vehicle on its own without human interference.

Back in March this year, Chinese automaker Xpeng said that the company is upgrading its Advanced Driver Assistance Software (ADAS) and plans to make all of its functions available to drivers across China by 2024. Interestingly, the ADAS developed by Xpeng is quite similar to what Tesla FSD offers, at least in terms of functionality.

Back in November 2023, several Chinese government departments jointly issued a notice allowing vehicles supporting L3 and L4 autonomous driving to carry out road tests on a pilot basis in limited areas. Against this backdrop, the entry of Tesla FSD into the country could be a major step. Tesla has previously carried out a lot of preparatory work in China to introduce the technology into the country.

