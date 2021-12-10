World's richest person ‘thinking of quitting jobs and becoming an influencer’

Tweets from Elon Musk are often taken with a pinch of salt but his words on the micro-blogging platform are often worth their weight in gold. The Tesla CEO is vigrously active on social media and each of his words here are closely followed by millions who follow him on the digital platform.

Little wonder then that Musk's recent message about possibly becoming a full-time influencer garnered a massive amount of attention.

Musk, the world's richest man, has nearly 66 million followers. His messages about cryptocurrency tends to massively affect the valuations. His messages about his company tends to affect the companies as well as his personal fortunes. But is he now set to quit it all for a complete focus on social media? “Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," he wrote on Thursday night (US time).

Within seconds, the tweet had been liked and reshared thousands of times.