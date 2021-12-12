Tesla Bot can help with labour shortage, says CEO Elon Musk

Tesla that unveiled its robot prototype this year during its AI day, highlighted that this robot will mainly do repetitive and basic tasks that humans are less willing to do. Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a recent Wall Street Journal conference shared the long-term key role that the robot can perform for humans.

Musk stated that the foundation of the economy is labour and the Tesla Bot has the potential to be a general substitute for human labour over time. “I asked a friend of mine what should we optimize for and he said “gross profit per employee" – fully considered so you got to include the supply chain in that," he said at the conference, Insideevs reported. He also stated that the fundamental constraint is labour. “There are not enough people. I can’t emphasize this enough. There are not enough people. I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low and rapidly declining birth rate," he added.

Tesla unveiled the prototype of the robot in August and had stated that it will be available next year. During the unveiling, Musk had said that essentially the future of physical work will be a choice. He also said that Tesla is arguably the world’s biggest robotic company. “Our cars are basically semi-sentient robots on wheels," he added.

Elon Musk has repeatedly shown that his company is moving ahead of anyone when it comes to introducing new prototypes or technologies. In 2017, Tesla had also unveiled a semi-truck, though its production has been pushed back to 2022 due to the development of larger battery cells.

The much-awaited all-electric Tesla Cybertruck is also undergoing testing at the EV company's California facility. One can note the number of updated features in the model that did not exist in the EV two years ago.