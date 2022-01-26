Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Tesla asked for more information on in-car video game probe

Tesla asked for more information on in-car video game probe

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has asked Tesla for records of any crash that may have been tied to the video game feature.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jan 2022, 09:38 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)

The US auto safety agency has sought additional information from EV giant Tesla in its probe into 580,000 of the company's vehicles for allowing drivers and passengers to play video games on the front center touchscreen even while the car is in motion.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has asked for records of any crash that may have been tied to the feature and for Tesla to provide a chronology of events and studies regarding its risk assessment "in employment of front seat non-driving related tasks from in-vehicle based devices even if the task is intended only for front seat passenger."

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also read | Tesla Cybertruck looks ready for production, ditches door handles in new image)

The EV company has time until March 4 to answer these questions along with providing "trip counts in which game use occurred while the shift indicator was in drive". It also has to provide information on usage where vehicle sensors did not detect an occupant in the front passenger seat. It also has to provide data where "gameplay was concurrent with any driver intervention measures or active safety measures."

(Also read | Tesla expected to maintain electric vehicle manufacturer leader spot: Moody's)

The agency had opened a preliminary probe last December into 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles over the company's Passenger Play feature that it believed could distract the driver and increase the risk of an accident. NHTSA also confirmed that motion playing has been available since December 2020 in Tesla 'Passenger Play'-equipped vehicles. Before then, the game feature was enabled only when the vehicle was parked.

Following the probe, Tesla told NHTSA that it would stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while the car is in motion, adding that a software update will lock the "Passenger Play" feature in the vehicles when it is moving.

(with inputs from Reuters)

 

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2022, 09:38 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric car
Related Stories
Tesla expected to maintain electric vehicle manufacturer leader spot: Moody's
25 Jan 2022
First batch of Tesla Model Y electric cars spotted at Texas Gigafactory
23 Jan 2022
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
24 Jan 2022
Tesla driver faces felony charges in US, crash involving Autopilot killed two
19 Jan 2022
Porsche Taycan Turbo S to perform safety car duties in 2022 Formula E racing
19 Jan 2022
Lamborghini to say goodbye to pure internal combustion engines this year
23 Jan 2022
Beyond supercars: Lamborghini enters NFT world with carbon fibre from space
19 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS