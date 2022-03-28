Terminator of cars! This 1966 Volvo has been driven over 48 lakh kilometres

In a day and age when people change cars every few years, there are also times that one comes across a vintage model that could still give newer machines a run to the chequered flag. One such unit is a 1966 Volvo P1800 model that isn't just decades old - and still gleaming fine - but has also run over 48 lakh kilometres. Let the number sink in - 48 lakh kilometres!

According to multiple reports, this particular Volvo model was owned by a person named Irv Gordon who had brought the car when man was still three years away from stepping on the Moon and the Cold War was at its peak. It is further reported that while Gordon, a former school teacher was passed away in 2017, loved to take the car out for long, really long drives, he also always paid very close attention to the machine. The brakes were replaced after every 1.60 lakh kilometres while oil was changed every 5,000 kilometres, apart from Gordon being very regular with the vehicle's periodic service schedule.

With a 1.8-litre engine at its heart producing around 103 hp and 150 Nm of torque, this particular Volvo P1800 model holds the record for the highest mileage on any non-commercial private passenger vehicle, as per Guinness Book of World Records. In fact, Volvo too had recognized the efforts made by Gordon to maintain and drive the vehicle and at around 16 lakh kilometres, had presented him with a new model. But it is reported that Gordon continued driving the P1800.

Now while Volvo is known for making some of the most reliable vehicles in the world, cars that can truly stand the test of time, this particular model has amply benefited from the care and affection of Gordon. And while there are vintage models are still fairly common, what's impressive about this model is not just its age but the fact that it remains in pristine condition despite all the kilometres it has munched in all of its years.

First Published Date: