Tata Tigor sedan gets new dual tone colour option in black and white

This is the second dual tone exterior shade option for Tata Tigor after the Magnetic Red with black roof option.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2022, 17:17 PM
Tata Motors has introduced a new dual tone scheme on the Tigor sedan with the Infinity Black roof for the Opal White exterior. This is the second dual tone exterior shade option for Tigor after the Magnetic Red with black roof option. Customers can book the new Tata Tigor dual tone version starting today from the company official website.

Apart from the two dual-tone shades, Tata Motors offers the Tigor sedan in three monotone colour options as well - Deep Red, Arizona Blue, and Daytona Grey. At present, Tata Tigor is priced in the range of 6 lakh to 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The feature list on the new dual tone Tata Tigor remains the same.

(Also read | Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs get heavy discounts in August. Check details)

The sedan gets a seven-inch touchscreen system, push-button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-headlights while its safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and reversing camera. Under the hood, the sedan gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are performed by a standard five-speed manual and an optional five-speed AMT gearboxes.

The sedan also comes with a CNG kit option with five-speed manual transmission, churning out 73 PS of power and 95 Nm of torque. Recently, Tata Motors launched a more affordable iCNG variant of the Tigor sedan on the XM variant, reducing its starting price by half a lakh rupees. and starting at 7,39,900.

Till now, the Tigor iCNG was only sold with the top-end XZ and XZ+ trim. The new XM trim makes the Tigor iCNG more affordable than before. The Tigor is the only sedan that is available in petrol, electric and CNG options. Tata Motors will offer the Tigor iCNG XM variant in four colour options. These are Deep Red, Opal White, Daytona Grey and Arizona Blue.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2022, 17:15 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Tigor Tigor
