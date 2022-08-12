HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Harrier, Safari Suvs Get Heavy Discounts In August. Check Details

Tata Harrier, Safari SUVs get heavy discounts in August. Check details

Tata Motors has not included its models like Altroz premium hatchback and Punch SUV among cars to get benefits in August.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2022, 12:26 PM
Harrier and Tata Safari are among Tata Motors cars to be offered with highest discount in August.
Harrier and Tata Safari are among Tata Motors cars to be offered with highest discount in August.
Harrier and Tata Safari are among Tata Motors cars to be offered with highest discount in August.
Harrier and Tata Safari are among Tata Motors cars to be offered with highest discount in August.

Tata Motors has announced discounts on select models for August. The car manufacturer is offering benefits of up to 45,000 on five different models. this month. The models which have been included in the scheme are Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs, Tiago hatchback and Tigor sedan. These benefits will be given under cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount among others. Offers will be applicable only if the car is in stock on or before August 31.

Tata Motors has not included its models like Altroz premium hatchback and Punch SUV among cars to get benefits in August.

Tata Harrier

One can save maximum price on the five-seater flagship SUV from Tata Motors in August. The carmaker is offering discount of up to 45,000 on the Creta, Seltos rival. The benefits include an exchange bonus of 40,000. Tata Motors is also offering corporate discount of 5,000 along with it on the Harrier. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that can generate 168 bhp of maximum power.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Sponsored
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
View Details
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.09 kmpl
₹6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tata Safari

Tata's three-row answer to the likes of Mahindra XUV700 has the second highest discount among all other Tata cars this month. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to 40,000 on the Safari SUV till end of August. The benefit can only be availed if one chooses to exchange old cars against any variant of the Safari.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Tata Tigor

The sub-compact sedan from Tata Motors, which also has a CNG and and electric version, can be bought paying 23,000 than ex-showroom price in August. The offer is valid only on the XE, XM and XZ variants of the model and does not include the CNG variants. Tata is offering cash discount and exchange bonus of 10,000 each besides a corporate discount of 3,000.

Tata Tiago

The smallest hatchback from the Tata Motors stable gets similar discounts to that of the Tigor. Like the sub-compact sedan, Tata has not included the CNG variant of the Tigor in the scheme.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2022, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: Harrier Safari Tata Harrier Tata Safari Tata Motors Nexon Tata Nexon Tigor Tiago Tata Tigor Tata Tiago
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Nearly one in every two cars sold in India in July were SUVs
Nearly one in every two cars sold in India in July were SUVs
Tata Harrier, Safari SUVs get heavy discounts in August. Check details
Tata Harrier, Safari SUVs get heavy discounts in August. Check details
Upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record
Upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record
New-look Swift spotted testing: Key changes revealed
New-look Swift spotted testing: Key changes revealed
Honda teases upcoming Activa scooter with sharp design, to launch soon
Honda teases upcoming Activa scooter with sharp design, to launch soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city