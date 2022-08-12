Tata Harrier, Safari SUVs get heavy discounts in August. Check details

Tata Motors has not included its models like Altroz premium hatchback and Punch SUV among cars to get benefits in August.

Tata Motors has announced discounts on select models for August. The car manufacturer is offering benefits of up to ₹45,000 on five different models. this month. The models which have been included in the scheme are Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs, Tiago hatchback and Tigor sedan. These benefits will be given under cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount among others. Offers will be applicable only if the car is in stock on or before August 31.

Tata Motors has not included its models like Altroz premium hatchback and Punch SUV among cars to get benefits in August.

Tata Harrier

One can save maximum price on the five-seater flagship SUV from Tata Motors in August. The carmaker is offering discount of up to ₹45,000 on the Creta, Seltos rival. The benefits include an exchange bonus of ₹40,000. Tata Motors is also offering corporate discount of ₹5,000 along with it on the Harrier. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that can generate 168 bhp of maximum power.

Tata Safari

Tata's three-row answer to the likes of Mahindra XUV700 has the second highest discount among all other Tata cars this month. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to ₹40,000 on the Safari SUV till end of August. The benefit can only be availed if one chooses to exchange old cars against any variant of the Safari.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Tata Tigor

The sub-compact sedan from Tata Motors, which also has a CNG and and electric version, can be bought paying ₹23,000 than ex-showroom price in August. The offer is valid only on the XE, XM and XZ variants of the model and does not include the CNG variants. Tata is offering cash discount and exchange bonus of ₹10,000 each besides a corporate discount of ₹3,000.

Tata Tiago

The smallest hatchback from the Tata Motors stable gets similar discounts to that of the Tigor. Like the sub-compact sedan, Tata has not included the CNG variant of the Tigor in the scheme.

First Published Date: