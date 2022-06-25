HT Auto
Tata Motors Ties Up With Amity University, To Offer M Tech Degree In Ev Tech

Tata Motors ties up with Amity University, to offer M-Tech degree in EV tech

The M-Tech course in EV technology will not only help increase job opportunities in the EV sector, but also ensure increased strength of skilled workforce to deal with growing demand of electric vehicles in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2022, 10:35 AM
Tata Motors, India's leading electric four-wheeler manufacturer, has joined hands with one of India's premier institute Amity University to produce skilled manpower with knowledge of EV technology. The duo have announced a partnership which will offer M-Tech degrees to the aspirants who wants to join the EV race as engineers or technicians. The course will be up for offer at the Lucknow campus of the Amity University. Those who pass out with a degree will be inducted by Tata Motors for its Lucknow facility.

The M-Tech course in EV technology will offer candidates with technical skills. This will not only help increase job opportunities in the EV sector, but also ensure increased strength of skilled workforce to deal with growing demand of electric vehicles in the country.  Spanning over two years and spread across four semesters, the course will be taught in two parts. The first one is technical orientation which will deal with theory. The second one will have practical sessions. Both will be conducted at the Lucknow campus of Amity University and the Tata Motors campus.

Ravindra Kumar GP, President and CHRO at Tata Motors, said, "At Tata Motors, we are focused on sustaining an engaged and skilled workforce that is capable of delivering commitments made to our stakeholders. This association with Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Campus will not only provide our employees a pathway for career growth and skills development but will help us build a future-ready workforce. With Tata Motors making significant investments in electric vehicles, this course will only enable our employees to keep up with the pace of technological advancement and have a deeper grasp of EV technology transition and other cutting-edge technologies."

Sunil Dhaneshwar, Pro Vice Chancellor and Professor, Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow campus, said, "We are thrilled to be working with Tata Motors on this collaborative program. This mutually beneficial initiative will lead to a rich exchange of knowledge and will allow students to align with the latest industry practices. This program will help us develop a talent pool that would have an edge, equipped with advanced knowledge, and a narrowing skills gap."

Tata Motors currently leads the EV race in India with more than 80 percent market share in the electric four-wheeler segment. At present, two of its models - the Nexon EV and Tigor EV - are the two best-selling electric cars in India. Tata Motors has also recently introduced the Nexon EV Max, a more powerful version of the Nexon EV.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2022, 10:35 AM IST
