Tata Motors reveals new petrol engines for Harrier, Safari and Curvv SUVs

At Auto Expo 2023, apart from revealing new vehicles, Tata Motors also revealed two new powertrains. The brand showcased two new petrol engines. There is a 1.2-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit so it seems like the rumours were true. It is highly likely that the new petrol engines will be used for the SUVs like Harrier, Tata and Curvv.

The engines now use high-pressure gasoline direct injection technology that has been coupled with an advanced combustion system. The engines are made up of aluminium which has helped in decreasing the weight and increasing the stiffness.

The diesel engine of the Harrier and Safari comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Other technological improvements that the engines get are dual-cam phasing, variable oil pump and integrated exhaust manifold in the cylinder head. The variable geometry turbocharger is water-cooled. Moreover, the valve train and timing chain are maintenance free which also helps in reliability and low cost of ownership. Special attention has been given to exhaust treatment so that the emissions are lower.

Now, the specs, the 1.2-litre engine is a three-cylinder unit that produces 123 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 225 Nm at 1,700-3,500 rpm. Then there is the 1.5-litre engine which is a four-cylinder unit. It produces 168 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 2,000-3,500 rpm. Both the engines comply with BS6 Phase 2 norms and can run on regular petrol and E20 petrol.

As of now, the Harrier and Safari is offered only with a diesel engine while the competitors do offer a petrol engine with their SUVs. Harrier and Safari use a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is sourced from Fiat and is also being used on MG Hector twins, Jeep Compass and Meridian. The engine produces 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 350 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. Tata has mated this engine to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

