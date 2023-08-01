Tata Motors registered sales of 80,633 units in July 2023

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic and international of July 2023 stood at 80,663 units as compared to 81,790 units during July 2022. In July 2023, the domestic sales figures stood at 78,844 units as compared to 78,978 units in July 2022. Total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stand at 47,628 units for July 2023 and 47,505 units for July 2022.

The manufacturer is currently leading the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market. They are selling EV versions of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. The lineup will soon be expanded with the introduction of the production version of the Curvv coupe SUV.

The manufacturer has already sold more than 10 lakh units of Tiago EV. On the other hand, the Nexon EV has sold more than 50,000 units. These figures are quite impressive considering that the charging network is still evolving and the EV versions are priced higher than the stock ICE version of the vehicles.

Apart from that, the manufacturer is also working on facelifts for Nexon, Safari and Harrier. All three SUVs will get designs inspired by the Curvv EV that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. There will be a split headlamp design with LED Daytime Running Lamps above and the main headlamp cluster sitting vertically in the bumper. At the rear, the tail lamps will also be tweaked. Some SUVs will also get a lightbar in the front as well as at the rear.

The interior will also be redone with a new dashboard layout, new upholstery and a new centre console. Apart from this, the steering wheel will also be new with a twin-spoke design along with a screen in between. As of now, the function of the screen is not known.

The big addition to the Harrier and Safari will be the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It puts out 168 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 2,000-3,500 rpm. It complies with BS6 Phase 2 norms and can run on regular petrol and E20 petrol. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, an automatic transmission is also expected.

