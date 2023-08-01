HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Registered Sales Of 80,633 Units In July 2023

Tata Motors registered sales of 80,633 units in July 2023

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2023, 17:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic and international of July 2023 stood at 80,663 units as compared to 81,790 units during July 2022. In July 2023, the domestic sales figures stood at 78,844 units as compared to 78,978 units in July 2022. Total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stand at 47,628 units for July 2023 and 47,505 units for July 2022.

Image of Tata Curvv EV Concept used for representational purpose only.
Image of Tata Curvv EV Concept used for representational purpose only.

The manufacturer is currently leading the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market. They are selling EV versions of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. The lineup will soon be expanded with the introduction of the production version of the Curvv coupe SUV.

The manufacturer has already sold more than 10 lakh units of Tiago EV. On the other hand, the Nexon EV has sold more than 50,000 units. These figures are quite impressive considering that the charging network is still evolving and the EV versions are priced higher than the stock ICE version of the vehicles.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Cng
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Apart from that, the manufacturer is also working on facelifts for Nexon, Safari and Harrier. All three SUVs will get designs inspired by the Curvv EV that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. There will be a split headlamp design with LED Daytime Running Lamps above and the main headlamp cluster sitting vertically in the bumper. At the rear, the tail lamps will also be tweaked. Some SUVs will also get a lightbar in the front as well as at the rear.

The interior will also be redone with a new dashboard layout, new upholstery and a new centre console. Apart from this, the steering wheel will also be new with a twin-spoke design along with a screen in between. As of now, the function of the screen is not known.

Also Read : Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts spotted undergoing high-altitude testing.

The big addition to the Harrier and Safari will be the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It puts out 168 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 2,000-3,500 rpm. It complies with BS6 Phase 2 norms and can run on regular petrol and E20 petrol. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, an automatic transmission is also expected.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2023, 17:24 PM IST
TAGS: Tigor Tiago EV Tata Motors Tata

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.