HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors To Take Over Ford Plant In Gujarat, Signs Mou

Tata Motors to take over Ford plant in Gujarat, signs MoU

Tata Motors is looking at ramping up production capabilities for both its conventional as well as electric vehicles. As such, the Ford facility in Sanand could potentially become a major hub for the company.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 11:42 AM
Tata Motors could potentially expand its ability to manufacture vehicles through production at the Sanand facility. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Tata Motors could potentially expand its ability to manufacture vehicles through production at the Sanand facility. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Tata Motors could potentially expand its ability to manufacture vehicles through production at the Sanand facility. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Tata Motors could potentially expand its ability to manufacture vehicles through production at the Sanand facility. (File photo used for representational purpose)

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML) on Monday announced it had signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state government of Gujarat for the potential takeover of Ford India plant in Gujarat's Sanand. Ford had exited manufacturing in India in September of last year, leaving many to speculate who would takeover this sprawling facility. As part of the MoU now, Tata Motors could take over the land, building, machinery, equipment as well as ensure a transfer of all eligible employees.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Tata Motors creates record, files for a total of 125 patents in FY22)

In a press statement, Tata Motors informed that while the definitive agreements have not yet been signed and that the receipt of relevant approvals are awaited, Ford India Private Limited (FIPL) will will operate its Powertrain manufacturing facilities by leasing back the land and buildings of the Powertrain unit from TPEML.

Tata Motors plans to help the state-of-the-art facility further ramp up its output capacity by investing in new machinery and equipment. “With the proposed investments, it would establish an installed capacity of 300,000 units per annum, which would be scalable to more than 400,000 units. We anticipate this to take a few months," the statement read. "This MOU for a potential acquisition of this unit, is a win-win for all stakeholders and helps Tata Motors accelerate the enhancement of its PV/EV manufacturing capacity.

Tata Motors already has its own manufacturing facility in Sanand and is now looking at the Ford facility to further help its output capacities. “Tata Motors has a strong presence in Gujarat for more than a decade with its own manufacturing facility at Sanand. This MoU further reinforces our commitment to the state by creating more employment and business opportunities," said Shailesh Chandra, MD at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited. "This potential transaction will support expansion of capacity, thus securing future growth and opportunity to further strengthen our position in the passenger and electric vehicles space."

The MoU comes shortly after Ford had done away with plans of manufacturing electric vehicles in the country for overseas markets. This despite getting a green signal from the government for certain incentives. The US auto major had previously opted to pack out as part of a restructuring exercise  and in the face of mounting losses.

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Ford Ford India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hyundai expands its metaverse presence with virtual future mobility experiences
Hyundai expands its metaverse presence with virtual future mobility experiences
Tata Motors may take over Ford plant in Gujarat, signs MoU
Tata Motors may take over Ford plant in Gujarat, signs MoU
Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: An unmatched faceoff?
Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: An unmatched faceoff?
How to jump-start your car: Do it safely, avoid injury
How to jump-start your car: Do it safely, avoid injury
Group of Tesla EV owners competing to use most number of Superchargers
Group of Tesla EV owners competing to use most number of Superchargers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city