Tata Motors creates record, files for a total of 125 patents in FY22

Tata Motors says that it has been constantly making fresh investments in new age technologies in order to enable future ready mobility.

Tata Motors on Friday announced that it has managed to file for a record number of 125 patents in FY22. This comes out as the highest ever in its history. The company further added that the patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional as well as new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) & trims along with other vehicle systems. Out of the all the filed patents, 56 managed to receive a grant during the same period.

The company says that it has been constantly making fresh investments in new age technologies in order to enable future ready mobility. “We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalization," said Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors.

“An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst our workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery. We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers," added Petkar.

The company adds that the Research and Development centres of Tata Motors have won several prestigious accolades and honors recently. These include:

- Two CII GreenCo awards for the Tata Motors at the 8th Edition of CII National Award for Environment Best Practices (2021),

- The IP Excellence Award, 2021 accorded by Questel, in recognition of Tata Motors’ valuable contribution as an Innovation-Driven Organization,

- The “Special Appreciation Award" in “7th CII Industrial Intellectual Property Award Ceremony" in November 2021, and

- Excellence award at the 46th International convention on Quality Circles 2021.

