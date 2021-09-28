Tata Altroz hits major milestone, one lakh units rolled out

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that its Altroz premium hatchback has reached a production milestone of one lakh units within 20 months of its launch. The carmaker rolled out the latest unit of Altroz today from its manufacturing plant in Pune.

The home-grown automaker hit this milestone despite the supply chains challenges as well the ongoing pandemic-related lockdowns.

“The feat of 1,00,000th rollout today, is yet another testament to success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like premium hatchback," said Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors.

The hatchback from Tata Motors comes with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating makes use of the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture. It occupied the second position in the premium hatchback category in the country in FY22 with over 20 per cent market share. Tata Motors sold the maximum volume of Altroz, that is 7,550 units in March of 2021, with an average monthly sale of around 6,000 units in entire FY22.

Tata Altroz holds a prestigious place in Tata Motors portfolio as it was the official partner in IPL 2020, was the lead car for some of the country's most prestigious marathon events and was also chosen as a fitting reward for this year's Olympians. “With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future," said Amba.