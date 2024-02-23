Suzuki Motorcycle India celebrates 1 million production milestone

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced today that have reached a remarkable milestone of producing 1 million two-wheelers within the financial year 2023-24. This milestone marks the full utilization of the plant’s annual production capacity in less than a year. Suzuki Access was the 1 million unit that rolled out of the factory.

Since its inception in February 2006, Suzuki Motorcycle India has continued to grow and expand its presence in the industry. Mr. Rajneesh Kumar Mehta, Executive Vice President, Production, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Achieving the production of one million units in less than a year is a remarkable accomplishment for Suzuki Motorcycle India. In order to keep up with the consistently increasing demand for Suzuki Two-Wheelers both from the domestic market and our overseas markets, we have gone beyond our original installed capacity of 1 Million Units per year. Our Workmen and Engineers have demonstrated very high level of ingenuity and commitment while operating the plant at its peak capacity and simultaneously taking steps to enhance delivered capacity. We are thankful to all our employees and our suppliers whose efforts have made this significant milestone possible."

The manufacturer is currently working on introducing the V-Strom 800 DE in the Indian market. It was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Suzuki is using a new 776 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a bi-directional quickshifter. Suzuki claims fuel efficiency is 22.7 kmpl.

Mr. Yasuyuki Ikeuchi, Executive Officer, Production, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to meet our customer expectations not only in terms of demand but also in terms of quality standards that are associated with Brand Suzuki. I thank all our employees and business associates for their continuous support in enabling us to come upto our customer expectations both in terms of quantity and quality."

