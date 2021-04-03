Super expensive crash: Train rams into truck ferrying Ferrari, other exotic cars

In an extremely unfortunate incident involving a train ramming into a truck, a number of super exotic cars were reportedly damaged as these were inside the truck when it was struck. The cars inside the transport vehicle included a Ferrari 488 Spyder and a Ferrari SF90, among others.

According to local media reports, the incident took place in Houston on Thursday. As per a report in Houston's The Leader, the truck was crossing the rail tracks when it got stuck. An oncoming train, it is stated, was unable to hit the brakes in time and smashed into the center of the truck. Even though the impact was at a reasonably low speed, it was enough to damage not just the truck but the cars inside as well.

A witness was quoted by the same report as explaining that the driver of the truck was new to the area and that he was attempting to cross the track on a narrow street. It is also claimed that some of the other cars inside the truck included a Porsche and a Bentley. While it is not known if these cars also suffered damages, the state of a SF90 Stradale was quite bad.

On the bright side though, and yes there's a bright side, no person was reportedly injured in the accident. The entire incident is now under investigation to determine the exact factor(s) that may have led to the crash.

For now though, it is very likely that this collision could well be rated among some of the most expensive car accidents even if the damaged cars were not even moving and safely parked inside the transport truck. Well, apparently not safe enough.