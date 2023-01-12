Skoda records robust sales in 2022, delivers more than 7 lakh vehicles globally

Skoda announced that despite the challenging supply situation, it has managed to achieve record sales figures for 2022. It delivered 7,31,300 vehicles last year. The automaker pointed out that it observed a strong demand for its electric vehicle, Enyaq iV. Skoda Octavia remains the best-selling model followed by Kamiq and Kodiaq. The automaker's delivery in India also registered double growth.

Skoda informed that the automotive industry has been facing several hurdles which include ongoing semiconductor shortage, the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain issues, increasing energy and raw material prices and consistent geopolitical uncertainty. Though the company delivered 7,31,300 vehicles, it still has high order backlog. The demand for Enyaq iV EV increased by 20 per cent in 2022. Demand for its combustion models also remained high with Octavia taking the cherry on top of the cake.

Also Read : Skoda confirms first electric vehicle for India )

The carmaker also stated that it has been experiencing a positive growth rate in India as the figures suggest that it has almost more than doubled. Skoda said the growth rate in India has touched more than 128 per cent year on year. Skoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer said, “Despite these difficult times, our company is making steady progress thanks to an attractive and modern model portfolio comprising e-models and ICE cars." He also added that the situation in the current year will remain tense, however, the automaker remains cautiously optimistic.

Also Read : New Skoda Kushaq, Slavia special editions planned in 2023: Petr Solc

Despite industrial hiccups, Skoda shared its expansion plans and how it is aiming to enter the Vietnamese market along with focusing on developing its electric portfolio. Skoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing Martin Jahn said, “the work on our e-offensive is in full swing. We’ll be launching three new all-electric models as early as 2026, with more to follow."

First Published Date: