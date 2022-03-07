HT Auto
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train professionals

Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India employees can also enrol for up-skilling programme in electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles on the Skill-Lync platform.
07 Mar 2022, 02:44 PM
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train professionals
Education technology start-up Skill-Lync on Monday said it has partnered with Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI) for training and up-skilling of professionals.

The partnership will drive comprehensive talent transformation programmes and the two partners will launch co-branded programmes to build a talent pipeline for their future needs, the company said in a statement.

RNTBCI is the captive automotive technology and business centre supporting automotive alliance Renault and Nissan globally.

As part of the partnership, Skill-Lync's students trained in various areas, including electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, embedded systems, model-based development, automotive design, finite element analysis (FEA), computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and data analytics and data science, will be considered for entry-level and lateral hiring at RNTBCI, depending upon suitable skill sets and requirements.

(Also read | Hero MotoCorp, ASDC join hands to bridge digital skill gap at auto dealerships)

Moreover, internship opportunities will also be provided to Skill-Lync students at RNTBCI's Chennai facility which will help them gain experiential learning, it added.

On the other hand, RNTBCI employees can also enrol for up-skilling programme (electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles) on the Skill-Lync platform, which are delivered through a combination of self-paced and instructor-led sessions.

Skill-Lync will invest in creating advanced course content to drive year-round training programs at the RNTBCI's training centre, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, Skill-Lync co-founder Sarangarajan V Iyengar said,"We are glad to be partnering with RNTBCI to address the skill gap that exists in disruptive automotive engineering today."

Skill-Lync is looking forward to a long-standing relationship with RNTBCI "wherein we can create deep expertise for them through our comprehensive upskilling programs", he added.

RNTBCI Managing Director Debashis Neogi said, "We are glad to partner with Skill-Lync for upskilling technical knowledge of our employees in key areas like vehicle development, including electrification and software, which will help us to deliver products and services to our global and local customers."

Neogi added that the organisation will also give a chance to the trained persons of Skill-Lync to be part of it to develop their careers. 

