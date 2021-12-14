Simple Energy partners IIT-Indore for thermal management system in Simple One

Bengaluru-based EV startup Simple Energy partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore (IIT Indore) to develop a novel composite material with enhanced thermal stability and flame redundant properties for its flagship electric vehicle - Simple One. The advanced technology will also be used in the company's future products.

The new thermal management system technology was developed by joint collaboration of both the parties that worked together on this for one year. The technology will improve the safety and dependability quotient of the battery modules in Simple One and other future products of the company.

It will also improve the lifespan of the battery modules in all its products. “Currently, users are aware of the severity of the battery issues. Our research team collaborated with IIT-Indore for developing a best optimal solution to address the issues," said, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy.

(Also read | Simple Energy to deploy over 300 public fast chargers for electric scooters)

The collaboration with IIT Indore will also boost Simple Energy's R&D as well as help the company in the integration of lightweight vehicles with high-performance composite materials in order to reduce range anxiety. It will also accelerate the demand for electric two-wheelers that are in line with government standards. “This tie-up will ensure to take the R&D to greater heights as it involves scholars from both teams," said Dr I A Palani, Dean R&D, IIT Indore.

Simple Energy, earlier this week, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu state government for an investment of up to ₹2,500 crores for developing a manufacturing plant. The EV company claims that this would be the world's largest plant for electric two-wheelers, a claim similar to what Ola Electric has made in the past for its facility called FutureFactory. Simple Energy aims to roll out one million units each year in the phase one of its under-construction facility near Shoolagiri in Hosur, once it is operational in early 2022.