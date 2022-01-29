Series production of Volkswagen ID.5 EV begins

Volkswagen has officially started the production of its ID.5 and ID.5 GTX electric vehicles and with this, the auto major informed its Zwickau factory has become a dedicated EV manufacturing facility. Established in western Saxony, this plant is the first large-scale facility of its kind to switch entire production from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

Volkswagen unveiled ID.5 EV last year. Its design has been inspired by Volkswagen ID.4 and is offered in three variants namely Pro, Pro Performance and GTX. As shared by the automaker earlier, these variants will feature three different powertrains. The ID.5 is based on the company's dedicated EV architecture MEB. The trims, Pro and Pro Performance come with electric motors that are mounted at the rear of the vehicle. The former is capable to generate a power of 171 hp while the latter can create a power of 201 hp. ID.5 Pro can sprint from zero to 96 kmph in 10.4 seconds whereas the Pro Performance can touch the speed of 96 kmph from stationary in 8.4 seconds. The company had also said earlier that ID.5 Pro Performance variant can cover a distance of 520 km on a single charge.

(Also read | Volkswagen seeks ‘revolution’ to take on Tesla in EV business)

Volkswagen stated models such as Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron will leave its Zwickau plant. With a production capacity of 3,00,000 vehicles, this factory currently is the most efficient electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Europe, mentioned the automaker.

(Also see | In pics: Volkswagen unveils newest member of ID. family - ID.5 EV)

Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Brand responsible for Production Christian Vollmer said Volkswagen will continue to increase the pace of electric mobility in 2022 with its Accelerate strategy. “The Zwickau production plant has paved the way for the Group to do this with six ramp-ups from three brands in just 26 months. The knowledge and experience gained will help us to continue to electrify our production network quickly and efficiently," added Vollmer.

First Published Date: