Second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail debuts with paint inspired by mother-of-pearl

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars introduced the second model of Boat Tail at the Concorso d'Eleganza, Villa d’Este in Italy. This model of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail exterior paint is inspired by mother-of-pearl. The second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail has been entirely hand-built with body panels which have been fashioned from vast, single sheets of aluminium to create the outline which takes inspiration from racing yachts of the early 20th century.

Rolls-Royce shared this exclusive Boat Tail model, which is one of the three models that the ultra-premium automaker will make, has been commissioned by a patron whose family business has grown from the pearling industry. During the process of commissioning, the client presented the team of Rolls-Royce Coachbuild Designers with a selection of four pearl shells which were personally chosen from the client's private collection for their unique colour and complexity. Rolls-Royce said the shells provided the inspiration needed to create the exterior colour. It is one of the most complex bespoke finishes that it has ever made, stated Rolls-Royce.

(Also read | Rolls-Royce introduces Phantom Series II with illuminated grille and disc wheels )

The rear deck of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail features a Royal Walnut veneer which has been inlaid with rose gold-plated pinstripes with a satin-brushed finish to give a sophisticated look. The client selected Royal Walnut due to its property that matures over time and the colour slowly transitions towards a tone of cognac. The front grille of the exclusive car called the Pantheon Grille has been milled from a single, solid billet of aluminium and the Spirit of Ecstasy in rose gold adorns the bonnet.

Head of Coachbuild Design Alex Innes shared this Boat Tail model is truly one-of-a-kind. “Building a motor car by hand offers a new realm of exploration and possibility: we can accomplish things and resolve challenges that normal industrialised methods would prohibit," added Innes. Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Torsten Müller-Otvos said, “Far more than just a beautiful motor car, a coachbuilt creation becomes a legacy that embodies something extraordinarily personal and emotionally resonant for each client. For our designers, too, Coachbuild provides unparalleled creative freedom; opportunities to take design, materials, engineering and craftsmanship to the very highest levels."

First Published Date: