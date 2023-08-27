Rolls-Royce Amethyst debuts as second unit of Droptail series  

The purple roadster was shown to the client at a private event in Gstaad, Switzerland
It is inspired by the birthstone of the customer's son and the family heritage
Exterior is inspired by the Globe Amaranth wildflower
It blooms in the desert near one of the client's homes
The duotone paint finish captures various stages of the flower's blooming
Pantheon grille is partially hand-brushed and partially hand-polished
It took more than 50 hours of collective work to achieve uniformity in grille lines
Interior uses Sand Dunes-coloured leather contrasted to Calamander Light open-pore wood inserts
Fascia gets a unique timepiece from Swiss haute horlogerie maison, Vacheron Constantin