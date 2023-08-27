Rolls-Royce Amethyst debuts as second unit of Droptail series  

The purple roadster was shown to the client at a private event in Gstaad, Switzerland

 It is inspired by the birthstone of the customer's son and the family heritage

 Exterior is inspired by the Globe Amaranth wildflower 

It blooms in the desert near one of the client's homes

 The duotone paint finish captures various stages of the flower's blooming

Pantheon grille is partially hand-brushed and partially hand-polished 

 It took more than 50 hours of collective work to achieve uniformity in grille lines

 Interior uses Sand Dunes-coloured leather contrasted to Calamander Light open-pore wood inserts

 Fascia gets a unique timepiece from Swiss haute horlogerie maison, Vacheron Constantin
