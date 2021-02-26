The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed by a retired civil servant challenging the mandatory fitting of FASTags in motor vehicles that is needed for renewing of fitness certificate and for insurance by third party. The apex court asked the petitioner to first approach the Delhi High Court in connection with his petition.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde was quoted as saying by ANI to the complainant Rajesh Kumar, "You first approach the Delhi High Court. "We want to have the advantage of the opinion of the High Court first."

Filed through Kumar's lawyer Dhruv Tamta, the petition sought relief and appropriate directions and orders in the issue of making FASTag mandatory for all motor vehicles. It highlighted that there may be a class of citizens who have limited means of survival. Kumar pointed out that many retired people have to maintain vehicles in their home for limited purposes such as for visiting hospital or emergency purposes.

FASTags had been made compulsory by the government from February 15 midnight. Earlier, the transport ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in M&N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1 this year.

FASTags are available to be bought at booths set up next to most toll plazas in the country or through authorized banks and e-payment portals. This system is one of the ways the government is trying to promote digital payments in the country. It promises to save time, fuel and money by shortening queues at toll plazas. The FASTag is scanned when a vehicle approaches a boom barrier and once the amount has been deducted, the boom barrier opens automatically.

(with inputs from agencies)