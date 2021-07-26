A sandstorm in Unites States' Utah caused a mammoth 20-car pileup which left many injured on Sunday afternoon. The Utah Highway Patrol officials informed that at least seven people have been killed in this disastrous crash. The news report also said that the crash took place on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh. It has been reported that the series of accidents happened around 5 pm. Kanosh town is located around 258 km south of Salt Lake City. Many people who were in critical condition were transported to hospitals via ground and air ambulances. (Also read | Watch: Car carrier with new 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs crashes) We have updated our news release to reflect the latest number of fatalities in the Millard County: 7https://t.co/P5oNefVGEC pic.twitter.com/4X1njhlW2Y — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) July 26, 2021

The officials from the highway patrol said that Sunday afternoon saw a period of high winds that led to a sandstorm. This reduced the visibility and hence may be the cause behind the pileup crash. The part of the road was partially shut down till late Sunday. The traffic was also redirected around the site of the crash.

Another news report also said that number of children among the deceased was significant. It also said that five out of the seven people killed in the crash were travelling together in one vehicle. And the two others who died were travelling together in another vehicle. One more report informed that the name of the victims of the crash will not be released until 24 hours till their families have been notified.