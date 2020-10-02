Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported a 1 per cent increase in total sales at 60,041 units in September.

The company had registered total sales of 59,500 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 55,910 units as against 54,858 units in the year-ago month, up 2 per cent, it added.

Exports were at 4,131 units during the month as compared with 4,642 units in September 2019, a decline of 11 per cent, it said.

