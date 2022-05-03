Royal Enfield ties up with Alpinestars for riding apparel collection: Details

The apparel collection under Royal Enfield and Alpinestars partnership will be made available under the automaker's official website at a price point starting at ₹ 5,200, and going up to ₹ 18,900

Royal Enfield has partnered with Italian riding gear brand Alpinestars to create a riding apparel collection that ensures high protection and performance for riders. Alpinestars manufacturers professional racing products such as motorcycling airbag protection, high-performance apparel, gear and technical footwear. Through this partnership, both the companies aim to provide customers with tools to make their adventures more thrilling and fun.

The collection under the partnership will include armour-infused riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers that meet global norms of safety, performance and comfort. "This association is an effort to make high-quality gear accessible to all via Royal Enfield's strong presence across markets," said the company's Executive Director, B Govindarajan.

All the riding jackets and riding trousers that will be available under this range are CE Certified with Class A protection under personal protective equipment regulations and come with Alpinestars Nucleon flex pro CE level 2 armour. “Both brands are known for creating world-class riding apparel, footwear and gloves with a focus on rider safety, and this collaboration aims to take that a notch higher," Govindarajan added.

The collection under this collaboration will be available in India across all Royal Enfield stores, Amazon and the company's official website at a price point starting at ₹5,200, and going up to ₹18,900.

In a separate development, the Chennai-based two-wheeler reported that its total wholesales for the month of April increased by 17 per cent to 62,155 units. In the same month last year, the company sold 53,298 units of two-wheelers. In India, Royal Enfield saw a growth of 10% as sales stood at 53,852 units last month when compared to 48,789 units in April of 2021 despite persisting challenges in supply chain (Read full report).

The two-wheeler major's exports rose to 8,303 units last month from 4,509 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

