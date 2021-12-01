Top Sections


Home > Auto > News > Royal Enfield partners with Belstaff for exclusive Capsule range of apparel
Royal Enfield partners with Belstaff for exclusive Capsule range of apparel

2 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 03:08 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • The limited-edition capsule collection is now available for purchase on Royal Enfield's official web store until the stock lasts.

Royal Enfield on Wednesday announced that it has collaborated with Belstaff to introduce an exclusive range of apparel to commemorate its 120th anniversary. For the record, Belstaff is one of the leading British Heritage brands, which is known to produce high-performance outerwear and jackets. 

Royal Enfield and Belstaff have come together to produce a range of products for motorcycle enthusiasts.

“This special collaboration marks a new chapter in both brands' commitment to building a culture around the joys of riding pure and of fostering community," Royal Enfield communicated in a press note sent on Wednesday.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 Twins 120 Year Edition models India launch, expected price)

Royal Enfield will be introducing a range of heritage-inspired t-shirts, zip-up sweatshirts, caps, enamel mugs and the hero pieces of the collection - the two limited edition Royal Enfield x Belstaff waxed jackets Trialmaster jacket and the Brooklands armoured motorcycle jacket. 

The company further said that every jacket in the newly announced range will come with a special commemorative “Royal Enfield 120-year Anniversary" patch on the right-hand sleeve. In addition to this, the company will also provide an additional “Limited Edition" riveted metal plaque on the inside zip. It added that only 500 jackets each in Belstaff’s ‘Classic Black’ colourway will be made, making it a fairly unique and limitedly available product. 

Commenting on the new collaboration, Puneet Sood, National Business Head - North and West India & Global Head - Apparel Business - Royal Enfield said, “Since 1901, we have been delivering holistic motorcycling experiences to our consumers and riders. As we celebrate our 120th anniversary this year, we have exciting plans to further take these experiences a notch above with a series of collaborations that resonate with our heritage and legacy."

The limited-edition capsule collection is now available for purchase on the company's official web store until the stock lasts. 

  • First Published Date : 01 Dec 2021, 03:07 PM IST