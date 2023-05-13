Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a cafe racer

Eimor Customs modified a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a cafe racer
The build is called "Bomber"
The motorcycle is now finished in matte dark blue and grey accents. Some parts have been blacked-out as well.
There is a new cowl, bar-end mirrors, chopped-off rear fender and a new seat
The only mechanical change that the manufacturer made was to add a new exhaust system
There are no changes to the engine except for the blacked-out paint job.
All the lighting elements are new and LED
The shop also fitted new tyres to the motorcycle.