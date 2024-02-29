Royal Enfield Explorer V4 riding jacket launched at 11,500. Check what's new

Royal Enfield is one of the two-wheeler manufacturers that are in the riding gear market. The brand recently launched the fourth iteration of its Explorer riding jacket. It is a summer riding jacket that is primarily made to provide excellent ventilation. Royal Enfield offers the Explorer V4 in three colour options - Neon Green, Black and Grey. They are priced at ₹11,500 and are available in various different sizes.

Royal Enfield says that the Explorer V4 is a big upgrade from Explorer V3 which for reference costs ₹9,950. The Explorer V4 is a summer touring jacket that is now designed in new vibrant colours which not only looks good but also helps in increasing the visibility of the riders.

Safety is a major factor in riding jackets, the Explorer V4 is equipped with D3O Level 2 protectors at the shoulders and elbows to enhance impact protection. For the back, there is "Ergo Pro Tech" Level 2 armour but there is no chest armour on offer. However,Royal Enfield is offering pockets for the chest armour so the rider can purchase the compatible chest armour separately and use it. The jacket uses Superflow Mesh which is made up of 450 GSM 100% Poly fabric that ensures there is ample amount of ventilation on offer. Apart from this, there are Cordura patches on the shoulders and elbows as well. There are reflective elements to make sure that the rider is visible while driving at night. Moreover, the new Neon Green colour should be able to help the visibility even further.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Streetwind V3 riding jacket review: Is it the best summer jacket?

A few other features on offer are YKK zippers, a high-visibility rain jacket and a waterproof pocket on the inside. Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Operating Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “Our commitment to the riders goes beyond just motorcycles; it extends to the very gear that accompanies them on their journeys. We've engaged with our riders, studied their needs, and meticulously crafted a piece of riding gear that not only enhances protection but also elevates the overall riding experience. The launch of the Royal Enfield Explorer V4 Riding Jacket offers unparalleled comfort to the riders with confidence to navigate the open roads in style."

First Published Date: