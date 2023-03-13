Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield Announces Art Campaign: Here's How To Participate, Win Rewards

Royal Enfield announces art campaign: Here's how to participate, win rewards

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Mar 2023, 12:49 PM
Royal Enfield on Monday announced that it will organize the third installment of its ‘Art of Motorcycling’ campaign in the country. The campaign is aimed at encouraging creative minds and motorcycling enthusiasts alike to express their love for art as well as ‘the motorcycling way of life’. The jury for the campaign this year will include renowned artists and designers - Hanif Kureshi, Santanu Hazarika and Head of Industrial Design at Royal Enfield, S Sivakumar.

Top five designs from the Royal Enfield art campaign will also feature on the brand's new merchandise.

To participate in the campaign, prospective artists need to register by heading to the ‘Art of Motorcyling’ section on Royal Enfield's website. They can download the toolkit from there too. Participants may then create their unique design and share on Instagram, tagging @royalenfield and @royalenfieldlifestyle, and using hashtags - #ArtOfMotorcycling and #REApparel. The last date to upload designs is April 10, and winners will be announced on April 17.

The winners of the Season 3 of the art campaign will be awarded with various goodies and will get an opportunity to showcase their work to a larger audience. Top five winners will be awarded 1.5 lakh each, and their designs will be featured on the automaker's latest merchandise. These designs will also be converted into NFTs.

Moreover, the top two of the five creators will get an opportunity to intern with Royal Enfield’s design team. If that's not all, the next 15 winners will have their designs featured on ‘Make It Yours’, which is Royal Enfield’s personalisation and customization platform.

The Art of Motorcycling's season 3 will have new initiatives like ‘Art on Street’ and interactive sessions across leading design colleges in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai. Through the ‘Art on Street’ initiative, the campaign will take over popular art districts across Lodhi Art District in Delhi, Kannagi Art District in Chennai and Mahim (E) Art District in Mumbai.

The mural art initiative will also integrate an Augmented Reality-powered display so that the larger community can experience it. Designs made by participants in Season 1 and 2 of this campaign will also be showcased through several art installations in Tier II and III cities.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2023, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield
