Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost makes debut

Rolls-Royce has revealed its latest Black Badge Ghost car. Calling this as the most advanced motorcar that has been reengineered, this is the purest Black Badge model in the company's history.

Based on the Post Opulent design, the new Black Badge Ghost goes all minimal in the exterior.

Positioning on the dark side as described by Rolls-Royce, this new model reflects the clients’ desires who celebrate minimalism. The black colour brings a certain seriousness to the exterior look. To create this darkest black, the luxury automaker shared that about 45kg of paint has been atomised and applied to an electrostatically charged body in white before being oven-dried. The car also features a 21-inch composite wheelset that has been designed in the Black Badge house style and reserved for Black Badge Ghost.

Rolls-Royce adds that advanced luxury materials have been created and crafted to give the car a unique ambiance in the interior suite. In sync with the exterior, the dark hue continues within using the black Bolivar veneer by the brand. The company also stated that if specified in the client’s commission, the individual rear seats will get the Black Badge family motif which is a mathematical symbol that represents potential infinity.

Coming to the technical specs of the Black Badge Ghost under its hood comes with a Rolls-Royce twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine. This is capable to create a power output of 591 hp and maximum torque of 900 Nm. The powertrain has also received Bespoke transmission and throttle treatments to further enhance the engine’s increased power reserves, shared the brand. The ZF eight-speed gearbox and both front- and rear-steered axles will work collaboratively to adjust the levels of feedback to the user, depending on throttle and steering inputs.