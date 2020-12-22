Rolls-Royce drops first cues for Wraith Kryptos owners to decrypt hidden codes

As Rolls-Royce begins deliveries of its highly limited Wraith Kryptos collection to customers, it has dropped the first cues for the owners to decrypt the hidden codes inside the car. The subtle hints will help the 50 owners as they decode the mysterious messages found within the elements of the motor car’s interior and exterior.

First unveiled in July this year, the Wraith Kryptos Collection draws inspiration from the art of writing and solving codes. It incorporates a labyrinth of complex ciphers into its façade that have been created by Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer, Katrin Lehmann. It was earlier hinted that finding the ‘key’ is the first step to uncover the mysterious code in the motor car.

Since there have been no successful decryptions to date, the carmaker has revealed that the Spirit of Ecstasy on the Wraith conceals the word KRYPTOS, in code. And these seven deciphered characters will help clients as they begin to identify these letters on Wraith Kryptos' complex facade.

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos

The second clue revealed that the embroidery on the headrests of the motor car translates as the double-R monogram, rendered in codes. The car maker hopes that these two clues may help the owners to attempt the puzzle.

The owners will be invited to submit their decryptions via the Whispers application from February 2021 and the first person to complete the puzzle will be awarded a prestigious prize.

Currently, only two people are aware of the full resolution of the puzzle on the luxury car - the designer and the company CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös. "The Wraith Kryptos is a Rolls-Royce Collection like no other. It is embedded with a cryptographic cipher and filled with mystery and intrigue," said Müller-Ötvös. The answer of the puzzle has been sealed in an envelope that is kept inside a safe at the company's headquarters.